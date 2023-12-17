Skip to main content
Optimal Frequencies
More Things I Learned as a Mid Level Software Engineer Working at the Startup Formerly Known as KFG
Qwelian Tanner
Published: Dec 17, 2023
Every other day i am filled with the fear that I will go back into poverty. Is that rational, no, but some interesting thoughts have come to me as i consider the psychology of work. For one, work is overrated. Seriously
Qwelian Tanner
2022 in Food
Qwelian Tanner
Published: Dec 28, 2022
Clearly I overcompensated this year
A Rant on "The Genetic Lottery" by Kathryn Paige Harden
Qwelian Tanner
Published: Dec 16, 2022
Y'ALL ARE NOT LOW
Men are Down Bad
Qwelian Tanner
Published: Dec 14, 2022
Deconstructing masculinity
Emperor, Hostage, Despot!
Qwelian Tanner
Published: Dec 11, 2022
you do what you want when you poppin 🤷🏿
Today I learned
Qwelian Tanner
Published: Sep 03, 2022
JS is interesting
Don't Let the Medium Dictate a Purpose for the Message
Qwelian Tanner
Published: Jun 13, 2022
Long Live the New Flesh
Reflections on Traveling pt.1
Qwelian Tanner
Published: May 25, 2022
You gotta see it
What Shines?
Qwelian Tanner
Published: Apr 12, 2022
Abandon your illusions of the temple of gold
The Undiscovered Self pt 1
Qwelian Tanner
Published: Apr 12, 2022
Individual and Society
The Undiscovered Self pt 2
Qwelian Tanner
Published: Apr 12, 2022
Meaning for Self
Notes on Being Black and 100 Amazing Facts About the Negro
Qwelian Tanner
Published: Apr 11, 2022
An Ongoing Series to Locate Self
Optimal Frequencies
