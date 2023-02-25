Deploying Transformer Models

Using GCP, FastAPI, Docker, and huggingface to deploy sota language models

I have found using more than 2 models for the API is too large for most deployment procedures. If you know a way around this let me know.

Initial Set Up

This stack will use FastAPI to serve an endpoint to our model. FastAPI requires uvicorn for serving, and pydantic to handle typing of the request messages. The huggingface transformers library specializes in bundling state of the art NLP models in a python library that can be fine tuned for many NLP task like Google’s bert model for named entity recognition or the OpenAI GPT2 model for text generation. Using your preferred package manager, install transformers, FastAPI, uvicorn, and pydantic. As the packages install, create a folder named app, and add the files nlp.py and main.py to it. In the top level of your directory, add the Dockerfile and the docker-compose.yml file. After the packages are installed, create a folder named requirements. Add the requirements.txt to the folder. Since I used pipenv to manage the python environment, I had to run:

pipenv run pip freeze > requirements/requirements.txt

You will need this folder later for building the Docker container. While we are on the topic, be sure you have installed docker and check to be sure your docker daemon has started. Link to the setup guide here. In addition, be sure to install docker compose, linked here. Lastly, install the google cloud sdk, linked here. You now have everything needed to proceed to the next step. The work directory should look similar to this:

app/ main.py nlp.py requirements/ requirements.txt docker-compose.yml Dockerfile Pipfile

NLP

huggingface makes it really easy to implement and serve sota transformer models. Using their transformers library, we will implement an API capable of text generation and sentiment analysis. This code has been ripped straight from the site, so I will not be deep diving the transformer architecture in this article for times sake. This also means means our models are not fine tuned for a specific task. Please see my next article on fine tuning and deploying conversational agents in the future. With that disclaimer out of the way, lets look at a snippet of the code responsible for our NLP task.

from transformers import ( pipeline, GPT2LMHeadModel, GPT2Tokenizer ) class NLP : def __init__ (self): self.gen_model = GPT2LMHeadModel.from_pretrained( 'gpt2' ) self.gen_tokenizer = GPT2Tokenizer.from_pretrained( 'gpt2' ) def generate (self, prompt= "The epistemelogical limit" ): inputs = self.gen_tokenizer.encode( prompt, add_special_tokens= False , return_tensors= "pt" ) prompt_length = len(self.gen_tokenizer.decode(inputs[ 0 ], skip_special_tokens= True , clean_up_tokenization_spaces= True )) outputs = self.gen_model.generate(inputs, max_length= 200 , do_sample= True , top_p= 0.95 , top_k= 60 ) generated = prompt + self.gen_tokenizer.decode(outputs[ 0 ])[prompt_length:] return generated def sentiments (self, text: str): nlp = pipeline( "sentiment-analysis" ) result = nlp(text)[ 0 ] return f"label: {result[ 'label' ]} , with score: {round(result[ 'score' ], 4 )} "

This is a very simple class that abstracts the code for text gen and sentiment analysis. the prompt is tokenized, the length of the encoded sequence is captured, and output is generated. We then receive the decoded output and return it as the generated text. The text will look something like:

‘The epistemological limit is very well understood if we accept the notion that all things are equally good. This is not merely an axiom, but an axiomatical reality of propositions, including the notion that the things on the left of the triangle do not constitute a thing, such that that thing can neither be said to exist nor to exist as a thing apart from something on the right of that triangle, nor to be a thing apart from something else on the left of that triangle. Thus if we suppose that each thing must lie on the line of a triangle, as there is a line across this triangle, then each thing cannot lie on that line; but only as there are points beyond this point, so that nothing has a right angle to the triangle. Hence the proposition “the things on the right of a triangle do not constitute a thing” is a fact, which presupposes a fact, which can be the proposition that no thing exists. On the other hand, suppose that if’

Godel would be proud! Sentiment analysis is easier due to the pipeline huggingface provides. Simply pass in text to the pipeline and return it.

>> from nlp import NLP >> nlp = NLP() >> print(nlp.sentiments("A bee sting is not cool")) 'label: NEGATIVE, with score: 0.9998'

That is all for this part. Now we’ll put this code to use in our API.

API

FastAPI is one of the fastest API frameworks to build and serve request in python. It can be scaled and deployed on a docker image they provide or you can create your own from a python image. If you have ever written a Flask API then this should not be difficult at all. I advise going through the FastAPI documentation for more info on how to extend functionality of your API

from fastapi import FastAPI from fastapi.middleware.cors import CORSMiddleware from pydantic import BaseModel from app.nlp import NLP class Message(BaseModel): input: str output: str = None app = FastAPI() nlp = NLP() origins = [ "http://localhost", "http://localhost:3000", "http://127.0.0.1:3000" ] app.add_middleware( CORSMiddleware, allow_origins=origins, allow_credentials=True, allow_methods=["POST"], allow_headers=["*"], ) @app.post("/generative/") async def generate(message: Message): message.output = nlp.generate(prompt=message.input) return {"output" : message.output} @app.post("/sentiment/") async def sentiment_analysis(message: Message): message.output = str(nlp.sentiments(message.input)) return {"output" : message.output}

The API has four sections. The first part is setting up a pydantic object to handle typing for request messages. This means we get input validation and clear error messages for the wrong input. You should only be handling strings so this is perfect. We then create an instance of the endpoint and the NLP class. Next, set up the request origin URLs that you want your app to communicate with. If you do not have dedicated origin addresses, the code will still run, but anyone can access your API so be careful. After that, we set up the middleware to control the origins, request methods, headers, and cookies. I have taken most of the code from FastAPI but it is extensible to your particular security needs. The last part contains two async post request methods that handle the calls to the API and return the generated text or sentiment analysis.

It is now time to check out your API. In a terminal run

uvicorn app.main:app --reload

Then go to the the url http://127.0.0.1:8001/docs. You should be able to try out the API in the browser.

Containerization

Remember that Dockerfile file we created? It’s finally time to edit that. The container I made uses a python:3.7 image. You are free to tweak this to fit your python image preference.

FROM python:3.7 COPY ./requirements/requirements.txt ./requirements/requirements.txt RUN pip3 install -r requirements/requirements.txt COPY ./app /app RUN useradd -m myuser USER myuser CMD ["uvicorn", "app.main:app", "--host", "0.0.0.0", "--port", "8080"]

The container will copy the requirements to the container, install them, copy over the files from the app directory, create a user (not necessary), and run the API on the container. Yes it is that simple. With regular docker commands we have to stop the container, rebuild the image, and start the container each time. To avoid this, add the following to your docker-compose.yml. Note that your container name can be whatever you want.

version: '3' services: chatsume: build: . container_name: "chsme" ports: - "8000:8080" volumes: - ./app/:/app

This allows us to rebuild the image and container and spin it up in two lines

docker-compose build docker-compose up -d

At this point you may have done some debugging or tried a different model for your API. Take a break, grab a snack, and come back in 5 to finish up the GCP deployment procedure.

Deployment

After setting up the gcloud SDK you will be able to push docker images to your GCP project. The image will be pushed to the Google Container Registry in your project dashboard. To do so, we’ll tag our image with the gcloud region you want it stored in. For this example, the Docker image will be named nlp_api and the GCP project is fast_hug. The image will then be tagged as the latest one, which is great for keeping up with multiple pushes to your Google Container Registry Instance.

docker tag nlp_api gcr.io/fast_hug/nlp_api:latest

push your image to GCR with

docker push gcr.io/fast_hug/nlp_api:latest

After a bit of waiting, your image should now be available in your project. Navigate to the GCR page and click on your image. Find the latest push, and click on the name. Click the deploy button and select Deploy to Cloud Run. Allow unauthenticated request if you want a publically consumable API. Click next, and then advance settings. Set the Container port field to 8080, or whatever port value you want. It must match the port mapped in the docker-compose yml and in the Dockerfile. Edit the memory to allow 4GB. Click create, and wait a bit for your service to be deployed. Success!!!! You have now set up and deployed a state of the art NLP model.

Conclusion

In this post I have shown how to use sota NLP models provided by huggingface to power a fast scalable API. Containerizing the application allows for distributed deployment to the service of your choice. In the future I will try deploying larger models for higher accuracy, at least until GPT3 is publically consumable. For now, you have all the tools needed to rapidly scale a service backed by the latest in available NLP tooling.

Have a suggestion? Made a cool fine tuned API for some dope task? If so follow me on twitter and let me know what you are cooking.

