Ok ok, i think i got it

I have said this before, but being black is weird. I imagine its like being a mascot whose costume never comes off. The black identity, awareness of an identity as such and thus a narrative apriori to my existence grounds me in seeing racist lose. So you can imagine how crazy this shit is for me when I see a Trump Biden rematch.

Even at what seems to be the hight of equating genocide to the war on Gaza, we have a president who unequivocally supports the actions of the Isreali government.



Our default options are Trump(facist? ) and a pro zionist Biden who assumes the confidence of black voters(this year GA and Michigan). Nikki Haley really ain’t too bad. The same lady who cannot directly attest to the role of slavery and its sociogenesis in American culture . How confusing things are when not voting could be the least morally questionable option in picking our “leader”? Fall guy may be the better word. The representative of popular American sensibilities. What the fuck are we doing?

I read how to be an anti-racist with many others during the Floyd George uprisings, when being killed by police and other racist on the internet was enough to keep the average American incensed. At the time I thought Kendi’s expression of insecurity in his black identity muddied what I considered the point of the book to be.

“The opposite of racist isn't 'not racist.' It is 'anti-racist.' What's the difference? One endorses either the idea of a racial hierarchy as a racist, or racial equality as an anti-racist. One either believes problems are rooted in groups of people, as a racist, or locates the roots of problems in power and policies, as an anti-racist. One either allows racial inequities to persevere, as a racist, or confronts racial inequities, as an anti-racist. There is no in-between safe space of 'not racist.” - Taken from How to Be an Antiracist

And at the time I was less liable to hold the default position of this society being racist. More willing to allow fence sitting at least. In the context of genocide in Gaza and the “border crisis“ however I come back to this quote.

“If we don’t do the basic work of defining the kind of people we want to be in language that is stable and consistent, we can’t work toward stable, consistent goals. Some of my most consequential steps toward being an antiracist have been the moments when I arrived at basic definitions. To be an antiracist is to set lucid definitions of racism/antiracism, racist/antiracist policies, racist/antiracist ideas, racist/antiracist people. To be a racist is to constantly redefine racist in a way that exonerates one’s changing policies, ideas, and personhood.”

― Ibram X. Kendi, How to Be an Antiracist



One cannot sit on the fence when it comes to defining a moral centering our societies responsibility to avoid racist outcomes . Maybe there is a threshold to intelligence, maybe I recognize apolitical stances because people can choose to be uninformed. But I see the responsibility of those who attest to having any serious thoughts is to be antiracist. Deliberately so.