Consuming the Plaid API with React and Go

A Modern Full Stack REST Application

Plaid is a popular API that exposes a user's banking information through REST endpoints. We will make use of their service to create a REST API to create authorization information. We will then create a react application that consumes the API to create auth tokens for a user. Remember, you can click on the view raw button to copy any code you need. This tutorial makes the assumption of familiarity with React and fullstack development. The repo for this can be found here:

To get started, we need to head over to Plaid for our API keys.

Landing page after login to Plaid

Navigate to the setting tab and click keys to view your API keys.

Creds from Plaid

We will use the sandbox environment which uses a different key for testing than development. Notice on the left sidebar a tab that says API. Click on that and you will see the section about Plaid’s redirect uri. Click on add new uri and add http://localhost:80 and http://localhost:3000. This will control where the redirect after link happens. If you click on the ‘Test in Sandbox’ button seen in the landing page you will be taken to a page showing the test user credentials.

quickstart repos exist for multiple languages. You can use your language of choice for this project since the client is backend agnostic

We wont necessarily run the exact setup they have, but next we will walk through setting up the backend via the go not so quickstart repo.

Backend

Create a project directory for your project. Then run

git clone https://github.com/plaid/quickstart.git

Delete the Makefile, Readme, and every folder except the go one.

Before

After

These come preconfigured with a Dockerfile to make deployment easy. We wont be covering deployment of docker containers but we will be spinning them up using docker for desktop. If you need to install, check out Docker for installation instructions per your OS. This will be a pretty simple docker set up that is noob friendly, so you should be able to understand the basics following along. The next thing we should do is edit the file docker-compose.yml. We need to remove the container setup procedures for the other examples and make environment variables available from a .env file. After the edits, the file should look like this.

version: "3.4" services: go: build: context: . dockerfile: ./go/Dockerfile ports: ["8000:8000"] env_file: - .env

Running:

docker-compose up -d --build

will build the image and start a container. If we look at the Dockerfile we can see how our application is being built. The go version is specified for the official go image. A directory is then created that we copy everything into. After changing the root directory to the go folder, we get the required packages and build the binary. Next we pull the image that our binary will run on, copy the binary into the image, and expose the app via port 8000. By the way, you should delete the lines that copy html and static info over. Our Dockerfile should look similar to this:

FROM golang:1.12 AS build WORKDIR /opt/src COPY . . WORKDIR /opt/src/go RUN go get -d -v ./... RUN go build -o quickstart FROM gcr.io/distroless/base-debian10 #FROM gcr.io/distroless/base-debian10:debug COPY --from=build /opt/src/go/quickstart / EXPOSE 8000 ENTRYPOINT ["/quickstart"]

If you ran the above docker-compose command you should expect to see warnings about your env variables or errors if you have not already deleted the html and static copy. Lets create an .env file in the same folder as the docker-compose file. This file will define your plaid credentials. The result should be something like:

# Get your Plaid API keys from the dashboard: https://dashboard.plaid.com/account/keys PLAID_CLIENT_ID=CLIENT ID PLAID_SECRET=SANDBOX SECRET # Use 'sandbox' to test with fake credentials in Plaid's Sandbox environment # Use 'development' to test with real credentials while developing # Use 'production' to go live with real users PLAID_ENV=sandbox # PLAID_PRODUCTS is a comma-separated list of products to use when # initializing Link, e.g. PLAID_PRODUCTS=auth,transactions. # see https://plaid.com/docs/api/tokens/#create-a-link_token for a complete list PLAID_PRODUCTS=transactions # PLAID_COUNTRY_CODES is a comma-separated list of countries to use when # initializing Link, e.g. PLAID_COUNTRY_CODES=US,CA. # see https://plaid.com/docs/api/tokens/#create-a-link_token for a complete list PLAID_COUNTRY_CODES=US,CA # Only required for Oauth: # Set PLAID_REDIRECT_URI to 'http://localhost:8000/oauth-response.html' # The OAuth redirect flow requires an endpoint on the developer's website # that the bank website should redirect to. You will need to configure # this redirect URI for your client ID through the Plaid developer dashboard # at https://dashboard.plaid.com/team/api. PLAID_REDIRECT_URI=http://localhost:80

The last thing we should do before moving on to the frontend is edit some portions of the code in server.go. This is because the quickstart repo does not behave as one would expect. This may be do to my own ignorance but following the steps in the official repo lead to an environment error.

Attaching to quickstart_go_1go_1 | 2021/01/21 18:05:14 Error loading .env file. Did you copy .env.example to .env and fill it out?

Maybe you are not able to run Makefiles so there could be an issue there if you try a vanilla setup. There is also an issue with placing the client in the init function.

Then still, if the env variables are left inside the init, you will get an API error saying.

{"error": "Post /link/token/create: unsupported protocol scheme \"\""}

First we will set the environment variables and client outside of the init function.

So instead of

var ( PLAID_CLIENT_ID = "" PLAID_SECRET = "" PLAID_ENV = "" PLAID_PRODUCTS = "" PLAID_COUNTRY_CODES = "" PLAID_REDIRECT_URI = "" APP_PORT = "" client *plaid.Client = nil ) var environments = map[string]plaid.Environment{ "sandbox": plaid.Sandbox, "development": plaid.Development, "production": plaid.Production, } func init() { // load env vars from .env file err := godotenv.Load() if err != nil { log.Fatal("Error loading .env file. Did you copy .env.example to .env and fill it out?") } // set constants from env PLAID_CLIENT_ID = os.Getenv("PLAID_CLIENT_ID") PLAID_SECRET = os.Getenv("PLAID_SECRET") PLAID_ENV = os.Getenv("PLAID_ENV") PLAID_PRODUCTS = os.Getenv("PLAID_PRODUCTS") PLAID_COUNTRY_CODES = os.Getenv("PLAID_COUNTRY_CODES") PLAID_REDIRECT_URI = os.Getenv("PLAID_REDIRECT_URI") APP_PORT = os.Getenv("APP_PORT") // set defaults if PLAID_PRODUCTS == "" { PLAID_PRODUCTS = "transactions" } if PLAID_COUNTRY_CODES == "" { PLAID_COUNTRY_CODES = "US" } if PLAID_ENV == "" { PLAID_ENV = "sandbox" } if APP_PORT == "" { APP_PORT = "8000" } if PLAID_CLIENT_ID == "" { log.Fatal("PLAID_CLIENT_ID is not set. Make sure to fill out the .env file") } if PLAID_SECRET == "" { log.Fatal("PLAID_SECRET is not set. Make sure to fill out the .env file") } // create Plaid client client, err = plaid.NewClient(plaid.ClientOptions{ PLAID_CLIENT_ID, PLAID_SECRET, environments[PLAID_ENV], &http.Client{}, }) if err != nil { panic(fmt.Errorf("unexpected error while initializing plaid client %w", err)) } } view rawserver.go hosted with ❤ by GitHub

We have

var ( // set constants from env PLAID_CLIENT_ID = os.Getenv("PLAID_CLIENT_ID") PLAID_SECRET = os.Getenv("PLAID_SECRET") PLAID_ENV = os.Getenv("PLAID_ENV") PLAID_PRODUCTS = os.Getenv("PLAID_PRODUCTS") PLAID_COUNTRY_CODES = os.Getenv("PLAID_COUNTRY_CODES") PLAID_REDIRECT_URI = os.Getenv("PLAID_REDIRECT_URI") APP_PORT = os.Getenv("APP_PORT") ) var environments = map[string]plaid.Environment{ "sandbox": plaid.Sandbox, "development": plaid.Development, "production": plaid.Production, } func init() { // set defaults if PLAID_PRODUCTS == "" { PLAID_PRODUCTS = "transactions" } if PLAID_COUNTRY_CODES == "" { PLAID_COUNTRY_CODES = "US" } if PLAID_ENV == "" { PLAID_ENV = "sandbox" } if APP_PORT == "" { APP_PORT = "8000" } if PLAID_CLIENT_ID == "" { log.Fatal("PLAID_CLIENT_ID is not set. Make sure to fill out the .env file") } if PLAID_SECRET == "" { log.Fatal("PLAID_SECRET is not set. Make sure to fill out the .env file") } } var client = func() *plaid.Client { client, err := plaid.NewClient(plaid.ClientOptions{ PLAID_CLIENT_ID, PLAID_SECRET, environments[PLAID_ENV], &http.Client{}, }) if err != nil { panic(fmt.Errorf("unexpected error while initializing plaid client %w", err)) } return client }() view rawserver.go hosted with ❤ by GitHub

Second, if we look at the beginning of the main function, we should change it from

func main() { r := gin.Default() mainPage := "../html/index.html" oauthPage := "../html/oauth-response.html" r.LoadHTMLFiles(mainPage, oauthPage) r.Static("/static", "../static") r.POST("/api/info", info) r.GET("/", func(c *gin.Context) { c.HTML(http.StatusOK, "index.html", gin.H{}) })

to

func main() { r := gin.Default() r.POST("/api/info", info)

Running the docker-compose command again will start the API. Now is a good time to step away for water or a quick walk. Next we will walk through our react setup. Our penultimate creation will result in a button that performs Oauth for thousands of bank accounts.

React

Alright, we’re back, refreshed, hydrated, and ready for the front end. Start the app by running npx create-react-app plaid in the parent directory our go folder is in

We’ll start by getting the Dockerfile set up for the frontend and adding the client service to our docker compose file. Lets start the latter part by opening the docker-compose file again. To add a service for the client, simply add it after the go section. The file will change to look something like this:

version: "3.8" services: go: env_file: - .env build: context: . dockerfile: ./go/Dockerfile ports: ["8000:8000"] restart: on-failure client: stdin_open: true env_file: - .env build: context: . dockerfile: ./plaid/Dockerfile ports: - 80:80 restart: on-failure

Next we wanna add a Dockerfile to the plaid directory. In it we define steps for building the production react app and placing it on an nginx webserver. The Dockerfile for this will be:

# STAGE 1 - build the react app # set the base image to build from # This is the application image from which all other subsequent # applications run. Alpine Linux is a security-oriented, lightweight #(~5Mb) Linux distribution. FROM node:alpine as build # set working directory # this is the working folder in the container from which the app. # will be running from WORKDIR /app # add the node_modules folder to $PATH ENV PATH /app/node_modules/.bin:$PATH # copy package.json file to /app directory for installation prep COPY ./package.json /app/ # install dependencies RUN yarn --silent # copy everything to /app directory COPY . /app # build the app RUN yarn build # STAGE 2 - build the final image using a nginx web server # distribution and copy the react build files FROM nginx:alpine COPY --from=build /app/build /usr/share/nginx/html # needed this to make React Router work properly RUN rm /etc/nginx/conf.d/default.conf COPY nginx/nginx.conf /etc/nginx/conf.d # Expose port 80 for HTTP Traffic EXPOSE 80 # start the nginx web server CMD ["nginx", "-g", "daemon off;"]

Next ,we need to create a folder for nginx that configures the server. Name the folder nginx and add a a file named conf.d. This configures our server to serve the static build(html, js, cs, etc) on port 80 in the container.

server { listen 80; location / { root /usr/share/nginx/html; index index.html index.htm; try_files $uri $uri/ /index.html; } error_page 500 502 503 504 /50x.html; location = /50x.html { root /usr/share/nginx/html; } }

Try running docker-compose now to see if the hello world react app is being hosted on port 80. Something to note is the port our app is served on. Since the redirect uri is needed for browser navigation after login, you will need to resolve the uri for dev vs container environments. That may be making a separate docker-compose and Dockerfile setup, or by changing the uri in the env from 80 to 3000. I will leave it to you

We now need to add axios and the react-plaid library to handle state and client/server communication. Make sure you are in the plaid directory created and run:

yarn add axios react-plaid-link

Let’s now open the src folder and add a file named Link.js. Here is where the logic for making the link will be created. The link process in the react plaid hooks library makes it pretty easy to perform auth. With it, we will call /api/create_link_token to get a link token from Plaid. This will initialize the Plaid auth link flow for a users bank account. If the user successfully links, an access token will be generated. The access token needs to be persisted permanently in your DB of choice for access to different Plaid endpoints. For now it is stored as a value on the server. Copy the code below to your Link.js file.

import React, { useState, useCallback, useEffect } from "react"; import { usePlaidLink } from "react-plaid-link"; import axios from "axios"; import qs from "qs"; const tokenURL = `http://localhost:8000/api/create_link_token`; const sendTokenURL = `http://localhost:8000/api/set_access_token`; const Link = () => { const [data, setData] = useState(""); const fetchToken = useCallback(async () => { const config = { method: "post", url: tokenURL, }; const res = await axios(config); console.log(res) setData(res.data.link_token); }, []); useEffect(() => { fetchToken(); }, [fetchToken]); const onSuccess = useCallback(async (token, metadata) => { // send token to server const config = { method: "post", url: sendTokenURL, data: qs.stringify({ public_token: token }), headers: { "content-type": "application/json" }, }; try { const response = await axios(config); console.log(response) } catch (error) { console.error(error); } }, []); const config = { token: data, onSuccess, }; const { open, ready, err } = usePlaidLink(config); if (err) return <p>Error!</p>; return ( <div> <button onClick={() => open()} disabled={!ready}> Connect a bank account </button> </div> ); } export default Link; view rawExampleLink.js hosted with ❤ by GitHub

After running docker-compose up -d --build you should be able to go to localhost:80 and connect a dummy account.

Congrats! You are now on your way to implementing a fintech banking as a service application. Kinda like…BaaS…Ok ok. Thank you for viewing. Feel free to reach out to me on my social, or connect via linkedin. Have a wonderful day!